St. Louis Cardinals At New York Mets [May 18] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Two teams that clearly don't like each other will square off when the New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals for their third game in two days.

They split yesterday's doubleheader with a 3-1 win by the home side and a 4-3 loss on the nightcap. Now, they'll look to get the edge in one of the most exciting rivalries in MLB this season.

The table at Citi Field is once again served for brawls, bat-flips, trash-talking, and plenty of good baseball. But who'll take the third game of the series? Let's break it down.