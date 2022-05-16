Doja Cat Rocks Nipple Pasties In Topless Gown

Say so hitmaker Doja Cat extended her award-winning record by taking home four Billboard Music Awards last night, including Top R&B Artist, Top Viral Song, R&B Album of the year, and Top R&B Female Artist.

Although her win sparked the tired conversation about her genre, we couldn't overlook the Planet Her-inspired look she pulled to the red carpet. Since this era began in 2021, Doja has embodied the essence of her fictional alien world, wearing pieces reminiscent of the planetary system and paranormal elements.

Check out the dress she wore to the BBMAs below.