Doja Cat Rocks Nipple Pasties In Topless Gown

Close up of Doja Cat in Pink Hair
Wikimedia | Cybertrip

Entertainment
chisom

Say so hitmaker Doja Cat extended her award-winning record by taking home four Billboard Music Awards last night, including Top R&B Artist, Top Viral Song, R&B Album of the year, and Top R&B Female Artist.

Although her win sparked the tired conversation about her genre, we couldn't overlook the Planet Her-inspired look she pulled to the red carpet. Since this era began in 2021, Doja has embodied the essence of her fictional alien world, wearing pieces reminiscent of the planetary system and paranormal elements.

Check out the dress she wore to the BBMAs below.

The Latest

Joe Rogan Slams Justin Trudeau As 'Creepy F*cking Dictator'

White House Hits Back At Jeff Bezos After He Praises Joe Manchin

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Tight Latex Dress

Jessie James Decker In Topless Bikini For 'Hump Day'

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Backless Dress

A Goddess

Doja Cat singing
Giphy | The Streamy Awards

Who better to think out of the box with a dress than Schiaparelli? The fashion house outdid itself with her black dress. The skintight number had a svelte matte black skirt joined to a topless velvet corset stopping under her chiffon-wrapped boobs and extending up by the sides while the top formed a long train. She covered her used gold pasties from Agent Provocateur.

She accessorized her look with more gold out-of-this-world jewelry pieces from Bijules. Her accessories consisted of gold chandelier earrings formed like ears, rings formed as nails, a Saturn purse, and a black stiletto heel formed with a gold foot toe cover.

Entertainment

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Takes A Dip in The Sea

By Ashabi Azeez

A Creative Match

Doja styled her black hair in a flipped ponytail with baby hair and wore black and gold eyeliner to complete her goddess-style aesthetic. She thanked the creative director of house Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry, for realizing her creation.

The Grammy award-winning singer posted a spider emoji in the caption, hinting at the insect as the inspiration for her jaw-dropping look. The last time she wore something Spider-inspired was in 2020 when she released the video for Streets in a black Mugler bodysuit.

Candice Swanepoel Offers Rear View In Bikini

Kate Beckinsale In Bikini Celebrates Her MUA

Slaying At Coachella

Doja Cat's fashion is not boring, as we've seen since her debut into the mainstream music industry. Last month, she wore a complete Ottolinger outfit featuring a cutout gooey-style black cropped top and skintight four-toned pants to the Coachella Valley Festival. She paired her look with an even more over-the-top hairstyle featuring a spiked bun similar to her Grammy award-winning blonde and black style.

The Best In Creativity

Everything about the Kiss Me More singer is creative. It shows from her music to her daily interactions and spontaneous songwriting on Instagram live. Her improv song Mexican Pizza for Taco Bell is viral on TikTok, and it's little wonder she won the BBMA for Top Viral Song.

Read Next

Must Read

Priyanka Chopra In Bathing Suit Celebrates ‘Day Off’

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Swims Post-Workout

Gigi Hadid Offers Rear View Without Bottoms

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Sticks Tongue Out

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.