Since former teen pop icon Miley Cyrus released her debut live album Attention: Miley Live last month, we can't help but take a trip down memory lane to one of her many electrifying performances. Last year, the singer started her Bottlerock Napa Festival performance in a two-piece pant and cropped top set but ended with a shiny silver triangle top.

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.