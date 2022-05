Wishing fans a "Happy Cinco De Mayo from Mexico," Scherzinger referenced her panoramic surroundings in the caption: "This view got me doin the splits."

The "Don't Cha" hitmaker posed against a similar backdrop for a recent Instagram reel in which she showed off more of her physical skills while dancing and shaking her booty to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Shared with her 5.2 million followers on May 10, the clip portrayed her on a sunkissed balcony overlooking a scenic seascape. Just like in the previous, remarkably athletic, she went for a tie-dye aesthetic, putting her lean figure on display in a cleavage-baring bikini top and biker shorts.

Going viral with 1.8 million views, Scherzinger turned up the sass in the cheeky caption: "It’s the tie dye [sic] camel toe for me 🌈🐪👑 #trynabringoutthefabulous."

