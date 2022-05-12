Miley Cyrus always keeps fans whet with anticipation from her photos and video clips. With a father ensconced in pop country, a godmother in superstar Dolly Parton and a younger sister doing her own thing in entertainment, Miley is as close to royalty as you can get in the Hollywood game.
Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Abs In Bikini
Miley Is Here For Your Likes And Comments
The 29-year-old has donned various swimsuits, and her photos show her excellent taste in the swimwear collection. With 170 million Instagram followers, her photos prove she cannot be tamed.
One of Miley's fan accounts, which is followed by Miley herself, posted a photo of her lifting a jersey to expose her bikini body.
Miley Is Race-Track Ready
The crossover pop star singer and actress shared a self-recorded mirror clip flaunting her pierced belly button and various tattoos. Some may consider it poetry in motion, while others will see that Miley is yet again taking her fashion sense to a singular level that her fans can’t seem to get enough of. Miley kept it scorching hot while she wore a two-piece checkered black bikini and paired it with a top-knot hairstyle and some jewelry while listening to TAP IN a club-ready jam.
Miley Keeps It Simple And Cute In Black And White Bikini Pairing
The popular songwriter shared a smoking hot bikini pic donning in a black and white bikini pairing. Captioning the photo, "I'm more of a man than you'll ever be, & more of a woman than you'll ever get!" - Jonathan Larson repost @samsmith," showed her exes what they were missing. Despite being heartbroken, the 29 –year old had a very quick succession as she showed off her toned body in Grand Canyon.
Miley Knows How To Grab Your Attention With Daring Swimsuits!
When it comes to pop starlets with a penchant for fashion, Miley indeed has the best epic designer swimwear collection, and she unabashedly shows it off any time she gets a bit of me time whether at home or on the road touring with her band. In one post on Instagram, the star, dressed in a black bikini, shared a clip while bending over and adjusting her camera. It’s a sexy pose, for sure, and she is definitely one who understands the art of the perfect angle. She showed off her toned abs and numerous tattoos, and fans wouldn't keep calm. One commented," I wanna hold right there."