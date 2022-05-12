Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews had quite a sensational moment on social media as the couple proved to fans that they enjoyed public displays of affection. The duo showed off their voguish sense of style while sharing a kiss in what looked to be their home. Mahomes shared the post on his Instagram page and fans could not help but be fascinated.
Brittany Matthews & Patrick Mahomes Share Kiss Alongside A Ferrari
A Splash Of Colors
Mahomes and Mathews, famous for their longtime relationship, looked trendy as always in their chic outfits. Matthews rocked a hit number as she flaunted her luminous skin in a little black dress. The form-fitting braless outfit included a sweetheart neckline and buttons down to the thigh-gracing length.
Mathews spiced up her look by letting down her waist-length blonde tresses while sporting a Cuban neck chain. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Her spouse matched her look with his own pair of sneakers as she opted for a two-piece wear. The Kansas City Chiefs star's included a shirt and a pair of matching shorts. He also rocked dark shades and neck chains. Mahomes and Matthews ultimately proved they were a classy duo as they posed near a burgundy-colored Ferrari in their garage.
Mahomes And Mathews At Coachella
Mahomes, 26, and his wife, also 26, are a couple in style. The lovebirds stole the show at the recent Coachella-looking RnB and dancehall in their trendy outfit. The newlyweds, who are parents to a one-year-old daughter, Sterling, stepped onto the ground of Indio, California, where they attended Revolve Festival, looking ready to party.
Matthews posted pictures and videos from the festival on social media, giving her fans a closer look at her outfits. The snap featured the KC Current owner and the Super Bowl champion rocking colorful sunglasses. Mathews wore a sheer silver minidress that showed her black two-piece underwear.
The new mom spiced things up with high dark boots. Mahomes opted for a pair of shorts and black and white sneakers, and he covered his face with a that matched the color of his glasses. Mathews also posted videos of partying with friends at the festival.
Their Relationship Timeline
Mahomes and Mathews's love story started during their high school days. They started out as friends before switching to something more profound. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School, and they connected shortly after.
However, what started as a friendship grew into a romantic relationship after Mahomes gave Mathews a rose and a Valentine's Day card the following year. Their love continued even after graduating. After high school, the pair attended different colleges in Texas. Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University from 2014 to 2017, while Matthews played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler from 2013 to 2017. Staying in Texas kept their relationship alive, and by 2020 the two were engaged.
Inside Their Marriage
Mahomes and Mathews, who gave birth to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes in February 2021, tied the knot in March 2022 in Hawaii, surrounded by their loved ones. The former baseball player's brother Jackson Mahomes served as the best man, and his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman.
Kelce's girlfriend, model Kayla Nicole was also a bridesmaid. Following the celebration, Mathews revealed on social media that she and her husband chose to marry in Maui because it was their first vacation destination together.
The newlyweds jetted off on a romantic honeymoon on March 15, three days after becoming husband and wife. Mahomes and Mathews have notably been very supportive of each other, and despite many highs and lows, the lovebirds are still going stronger.