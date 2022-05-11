The Golden State Warriors are one of the NBA teams that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Warriors may be currently establishing a strong performance in the 2022 NBA Playoffs but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they are expected to become more aggressive in improving their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green this summer. One of the areas that the Warriors could look to upgrade is the starting center position.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Rockets Trade Sends Christian Wood To Golden State For 'Two High-Level Prospects'
Trading 'Two High-Level Prospects' For Christian Wood
In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that every NBA team could explore in the 2022 NBA offseason. For the Warriors, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to swap "two high-level prospects" for Houston Rockets center Christian Wood. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be acquiring Wood from the Rockets in exchange for a trade package that includes James Wiseman and Moses Moody. If the trade becomes a reality, Swartz believes it would help the Warriors and the Rockets fill up the needs to improve on their roster.
Sending Christian Wood To Warriors 'Smart Business Decision' For Rockets
As Swartz noted, trading Wood to the Warriors would be a "smart business decision" for the Rockets, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. Instead of taking the risk of losing Wood in the 2023 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the proposed blockbuster deal would enable the Rockets to turn his expiring contract into two young and promising players in Wiseman and Moody. At 21 and 19, respectively, Wiseman and Moody perfectly fit the timeline of the Rockets' franchise cornerstones Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
Christian Wood Gives Warriors' Major Frontcourt Upgrade
Wood would be a great acquisition for the Warriors. Though he still lacks playoff experience, he would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center position. His potential arrival in Golden State would improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scorer, rebounder, rim protector, and floor spacer. This season, the 26-year-old big man averaged 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Warriors Form Formidable Starting Five
Trading Wiseman and Moody would undeniably be a tough decision for the Warriors. However, it's something that they should strongly consider if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Curry, Thompson, and Green. Adding Wood would enable the Warriors to assemble a more formidable starting lineup in the 2022-23 NBA season. With his ability to space the floor and willingness to play a supporting role, Wood won't have a hard time making himself fit with the Warriors and learning Coach Steve Kerr's offensive scheme.