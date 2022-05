The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are out to defend their title. For one of their pitchers, this season is about proving himself capable once again.

Kirby Yates last pitched during the shortened 2020 season for the San Diego Padres. He threw just 4.1 innings that season for the Friars before undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in his right elbow. He signed with the Toronto Blue Jays last January but underwent Tommy John surgery before throwing a pitch for the club.