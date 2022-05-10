Mark Jackson Interviewed For Lakers Head Coach Vacancy

As the Lakers move their head coach search, the franchise is exploring all potential options.

Among those is former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, as the team reportedly met with the 57-year-old last week. The first emergence of Jackson's name as a possibility came after a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote that LeBron James wouldn't push away from having the current ESPN analyst coach him.

There is a tremendous level of respect from James and many of his colleagues toward Jackson. The question remains whether the Lakers view him as a serious candidate to replace Vogel.

His NBA head coaching resume may not be extensive, but it's enough for Los Angeles to warrant consideration as a possible choice.