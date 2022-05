In a recent tweet that Randy Orton sent out, he had some interesting things to say about what he was doing during one of his longest bus rides.

"8hrs by bus. I’m playing Elden Ring and celebrating myself. I had to take a bathroom break, so I decided to check up on Elon, and first thing I saw was your comment. I felt inclined to respond, so I did. Now I’m going to go back to slaying Demi-gods and absorbing their runes."

Not only did he confess his love for Elden Ring in the Tweet, but he also admitted that he's at a crazy high level at a 527 rank. This doesn't show that he just loves the game, but it also shows that he plays almost every day.