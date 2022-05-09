'The Kardashians' Kris Jenner Receives Mother's Day Gifts From Tristan Thompson

According to Nichols' rep, Tristan Thompson's baby mama, Maralee Nichols, spent a "quiet" Mother's Day at home with her son, Theo. The 31-year-old fitness expert took to social media to share a picture of them with the caption, "Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, being your mommy is my greatest blessing," and also expressed her love for her son. In this post, she did not mention Tristan, who is yet to meet his son officially. The NBA star publicly announced to "amicably" raise their son; however, the fitness model once claimed in February that he had "done nothing to support their son."