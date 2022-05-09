Kris Jenner shared the wonderful and heartfelt gifts she received on Mother's Day. A gift, in particular, got fans questioning her reaction despite the circumstances surrounding the family's relationship with the gift giver.
'The Kardashians' Kris Jenner Receives Mother's Day Gifts From Tristan Thompson
Mother's Day Gifts
The 66-year-old media personality received a lot of gifts to celebrate the joy of Mother's Day. Kris sparked reactions online after receiving a gift from Tristan Thompson, her daughter, Khloe's ex-boyfriend. The momager shared a snap of the beautiful white and pink bouquet the NBA star sent to her. In the post, she happily shared her gratitude for the beautiful floral arrangements. Though Tristan and Khloe broke up in 2021, it seems the 31-year-old basketball player is trying to remain on the good side of the Kardashian family.
Khloe And Tristan Split
The duo first broke up in 2019 after dating for three years. This was due to the cheating rumors surrounding the relationship. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they got back together but called it quit again in 2021. In the season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Chicago Bulls player tried to make amends for his past cheating scandals. During a meet-up, Kris expressed how hurt she felt over the athlete's actions towards her daughter. Despite the bumpy ride during their relationship, Khloe and her ex have been dedicated to co-parenting their beautiful 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
A "Quiet" Mother's Day For Maralee Nichols
According to Nichols' rep, Tristan Thompson's baby mama, Maralee Nichols, spent a "quiet" Mother's Day at home with her son, Theo. The 31-year-old fitness expert took to social media to share a picture of them with the caption, "Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy, being your mommy is my greatest blessing," and also expressed her love for her son. In this post, she did not mention Tristan, who is yet to meet his son officially. The NBA star publicly announced to "amicably" raise their son; however, the fitness model once claimed in February that he had "done nothing to support their son."
Baby Mama News
Thompson and Khloe had secretly reconciled during the fall, only to be met with the shocking news that the Canadian-American impregnated Maralee Nichols. He posted an apology on social media expressing how Khloe doesn't "deserve the heartache and humiliation." The former Revenge Body host explained how the breakup helped her to learn more about him, try to get along, and realize he was a good friend. Despite the cheating rumors and heartaches, they co-parent their daughter amicably.