Sage Erickson showed off her fit surfer body in a leopard bikini on a sunny California day.
Surfer Sage Erickson Flaunts Abs In Bikini
The Latest
Sage Is All About The Smiles
Sage Erickson, the famous American Surfer, started surfing at the young age of 14 years old. Since then, sage has won numerous titles thanks to her hard work and determination. There are few people in any field that can list the many achievements Sage has managed to rack up in such a short amount of time. The 31-year-old enjoys spending most of her time on the beach, and her Instagram timeline is an ideal gallery for that. The surfer who has 331,000 Instagram followers shows off her bikini looks, and she consistently gives her fans something to smile and admire.
Sage Love To Impress At Every Turn
Sage never ceases to impress and is always pushing herself to go for broke. She treated her fans to impressive features of her well-toned body and her fans are dying to find out what she does to keep her body in such banging shape! On a sunny surf session in California, she shared incredible photos of herself dressed in a sage-colored bikini.
Sage captioned the photo: "Warm water sessions and ice cold @konabrewingco, please and thanks 🤝🏼 #LiquidAloha #sponsored"
The pro surfer dressed in a titular leopard bikini top with black bottoms was all smiles and a true representative of a cold brew on a hot day. She often boasts how much she loves the drink.
Scroll For More Photos
The Supergirl Pro Surf winner has a well-toned body, and she is not afraid to flaunt it. However, in most of her photos, she mostly shows off her back, but still, her body is impressive to drool over. Sage shared a picture in a two-piece black bikini on Instagram. She flaunted her body, and fans could not stop commenting. One said," Absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥❤️❤️." Another one added, "absolutely gorgeous woman." These comments are just a few of the many demonstrating not only support of Sage’s posts but also her determination and overall moxie.
The Sage Swimsuit Workout Delivers!
Sage Erickson has shared various videos of how she succeeds in remaining fit. For Sage, wellness gives the body what it needs, wherever it needs it. Her confidence results from what she believes contributes to her workout success. She also has a post-workout smoothie routine that has contributed to her well-being. Yes, sage Erickson doesn't have breakfast instead takes heavy lunch.