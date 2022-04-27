MLB News: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Return Could Spark Sluggish Braves

The Braves manager, Brian Snitker, agrees about Acuna Jr. “When he comes back, our lineup is going to get longer and we’re going to slot some guys in some better places. Hopefully, that rehab continues to go well and we get him back and who knows what might happen?” he told MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

It's clear the Braves need a boost, and they may soon have their top star back in the fold to provide the punch.