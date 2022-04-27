The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves haven't had the best start to their title defense. They enter play on Tuesday with a 7-10 record, and their team batting average of .231 ranks 17th in the major leagues. Their pitching is even worse, as they own the fifth-highest ERA (4.59) in the league. Atlanta has lost five of its last seven games. The team is in need of a shot in the arm to shake off the early-season rust. And they may be receiving that jolt of energy soon.
MLB News: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Return Could Spark Sluggish Braves
Ronald Acuna Jr. Has Been Out Since Last July
Ronad Acuna Jr. burst onto the scene in 2018. He was well regarded as a top prospect before his debut, so he was met with excitement. Acuna Jr. has a nice rookie season but truly broke out in his sophomore campaign. He hit 41 home runs, 101 runs batted in, and led the league in stolen bases with 37. The Braves won their division that year but were bounced out of the postseason by the St. Louis Cardinals. Acuna Jr. would help lead the Braves to the National League Championship Series in the shortened 2020 season, however, Atlanta blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Braves Struggled Last Season
Expectations were high to begin the 2021 season, but the Braves struggled. Then, on July 10, Acuna Jr. suffered an injury when he attempted to field a fly ball in a game against the Miami Marlins. The 24-year-old superstar suffered a complete tear of his ACL and was ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season. He watched from the dugout as the team went on an insane run, culminating in their World Series victory.
Acuna Jr.'s Impact
Acuna Jr. is one of the more energetic players in all of Major League Baseball. So much so that he is one of the faces of the league's Let The Kids Play campaign.
The Venezuelan star brings an energy that can be infectious to an entire team. It's an energy the Braves are missing right now. Acuna Jr.'s been rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett since last week and looks close to returning sometime soon. When he returns, he adds a power and speed threat that can change the game. The 24-year-old is the type of player who can change the game with one play, which is what Atlanta needs right now.
Brian Snitker 's Opinion
The Braves manager, Brian Snitker, agrees about Acuna Jr. “When he comes back, our lineup is going to get longer and we’re going to slot some guys in some better places. Hopefully, that rehab continues to go well and we get him back and who knows what might happen?” he told MLB.com's Mark Bowman.
It's clear the Braves need a boost, and they may soon have their top star back in the fold to provide the punch.