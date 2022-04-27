MLB News: Offseason Moves Are Paying Off For The Mets

The craziest part about the New York Mets finding all of this success at the moment is that they don't have Jacob deGrom on the mound. deGrom has an arm injury and it's still unclear when he is going to return.

He got a positive update earlier in the week as it's stated that he has "considerable" healing in his throwing arm.

Once the Mets are able to get undoubtedly the best pitcher in all of baseball back into their rotation, this team is going to be nearly unbeatable. A rotation that is going to offer Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Chris Bassitt is arguably the best that the game has ever seen.