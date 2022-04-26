'We Don't Inherit Earth From Our Ancestors:' Eva Longoria Revels In Nature

Longoria is one Hollywood star who has long embraced the business of going green. Once during an interview in Las Vegas, the TV star gave an insight into her journey to becoming an environmentalist. For Longoria, growing up on a ranch surrounded by lots of land and animals was the genesis of her interest in the beauty of nature and the simplicity of life.

Her father was also a great influence on her love for nature as Longoria confirmed during her Lag Vegas interview that her dad instilled the idea of conservation in her at an early age, and it has stuck since then. The actress said of her father,

"He would take us camping for days at a time and teach us how to eat and survive off the land. He taught us how to find water, what berries to eat off trees, how to plant our own vegetables."

Longoria's conservative ideas and her father's teaching have been a big part of her life. The Sentinel actress doesn't use bottled water in her house. She instead recycles and uses reusable bags at grocery stores. She also incorporated her conservation ideas when the time came to build Beso and the Nightclub Eve in Vegas.