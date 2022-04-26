Inside Anna Kendrick's Exquisite New Hollywood Hills Estate

American actress and singer Anna Kendrick has a hectic work life which has been quite productive. In addition, it has allowed her to make some significant real estate investments, and her most recent purchase in Hollywood Hills proves it.

According to The Dirt , the Pitch Perfect actress has opted to upgrade from her current starter home, which she purchased for $1 million in 2012, and move into a luxurious home previously owned by Dominic Howard, a longtime drummer for the English rock band, Muse.

Here is a look inside the magnificent private estate which is listed by Hilton and Hyland.