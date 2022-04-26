Inside Anna Kendrick's Exquisite New Hollywood Hills Estate

American actress and singer Anna Kendrick has a hectic work life which has been quite productive. In addition, it has allowed her to make some significant real estate investments, and her most recent purchase in Hollywood Hills proves it. 

According to The Dirt, the Pitch Perfect actress has opted to upgrade from her current starter home, which she purchased for $1 million in 2012, and move into a luxurious home previously owned by Dominic Howard, a longtime drummer for the English rock band, Muse. 

Here is a look inside the magnificent private estate which is listed by Hilton and Hyland.

Inside The Mansion 

Front view of Anna Kendrick's Hollywood Hills Home
https://write-img.srgcdn.com/e/c:1200:732:nowe:0:0/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dirt.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F11%2FDominicHoward_LC.jpg%3Fw%3D1200 | Hilton & Hyland

The 4,884-square-foot home contains four bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as magnificent views of the Hollywood Hills. According to the listing, the mansion offers all Anna needs for a complete resort-like living.

Anna is also amazed by the breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley, a state-of-the-art screening room, and a primary suite that matches any five-star hotel in a tropical locale.

The recording studio in the connected guesthouse could be the property's selling factor. While it was obviously a room for the home's previous owner, it is also a great place for Anna to indulge in her first love: singing.

The Ultra Private Home

Interior of Anna Kendrick's Hollywood Homes
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The estate is private, with fences and hedges. Anna appears to be a private person, so her new home will do well to separate her life and love life from the prying eyes of the press. She has been dating former Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader for over a year.

The lovebirds prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, and her lavish new home will also help them do just that. A high-tech security surveillance system is also installed in the mansion.

High-end Amenities 

Sofas in Anna Kendrick's Hollywood Hills Home
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

The home's highlights include imported French oak flooring, a powder room, a library/study with a bar and corner fireplace, a soundproof movie theater, and steel-trimmed glass ceiling-high doors. 

The huge great room, which has designated areas for sitting, dining, and cooking, is covered with imported French oak flooring. A pool/spa combo, green stretches of lawn, a fire pit, and a flagstone patio that leads to a raised wooden deck with an outdoor kitchen and alfresco dining possibilities are all included in the yard.

The conventional kitchen is designed so that Anna can enjoy whipping up a meal while sipping a glass of wine with her visitors. The fireplace warms one end of the space, while glass doors and windows with steel trim take in the vistas and spill out to the garden.

Impressive Celebrity Pedigree 

Anna Kendrick's kitchen and dining area
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

Actress Mila Kunis bought the property back in 2008. Mila sold the Hollywood Hills bachelorette home to a non-famous man six years later, just before her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. The house was flipped three months later to Dominic Howard.

Dominic did extensive renovations with the help and expertise of Studio Tim Campbell, a New York and Los Angeles-based architectural design firm, before putting the estate up for sale with an asking price of US$7.7 million.

After several months and no buyers, the asking price was reduced to $7 million. Shortly after, Anna stepped up and purchased the place for $6.9M.

Celebrity Neighbors 

Magnificent views from Anna Kendrick's home
Hilton & Hyland | Hilton & Hyland

With Anna now living in the Hollywood Hills, she has a slew of new celebrity neighbors. Some of Anna's neighbors include Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante, who owns two fiery side-by-side mansions, and Swedish music singer Tove Lo, whose private Shangri-La was originally held by Danny McBride.

While Anna has purchased a property in the Hollywood Hills, she still owns her "starter" home in Los Angeles, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills just above Beachwood Canyon.

Anna's Hollywood Hills property befits her personality and adds to her growing real estate portfolio. Her fans will be watching to see if she buys another home in the coming months.

