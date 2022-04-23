The Best Character On 'Grey's Anatomy'

ABC's smash hit series "Grey's Anatomy" has lasted for nearly two decades. Somehow, throughout all of that time, one character has managed to stand out above the rest. Dr. Miranda Bailey is the best character in "Grey's Anatomy," and there are many reasons to back that up.

Played by Chandra Wilson, Bailey has been a mainstay on "Grey's Anatomy" since the first season. While she may sometimes overstep and say the wrong thing, there are many things that make her the best.

