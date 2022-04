New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will meet again tonight after starring in one of the ugliest games of the MLB season thus far.

Eight walks, 14 pitchers combined, and nearly 4 hours of gameplay ended with a 6-2 Yankees win in some tough weather at Comerica Park. Now, they hope the wind won't be as inclement in the second game of the series.

The Yankees will give Luis Severino the ball for this matchup, while Eduardo Rodríguez will look to get his first win as a member of the Tigers.