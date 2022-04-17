'Jeopardy' Host Mayim Bialik Defends Herself On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Mayim Bialik recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she explained herself after angering "Jeopardy" fans. For the first time in the show's history, she referred to the first round as "Single Jeopardy."
Fans were outraged on social media following Mayim's new nickname for the first round. However, the blame for this doesn't appear to fall on Mayim herself. She revealed to Kelly that a "clue board" was visible to her that sported the term "Single Jeopardy." It's not something she concocted from her imagination.