'Jeopardy' Host Mayim Bialik Defends Herself On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Bryce Cameron

Mayim Bialik recently appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she explained herself after angering "Jeopardy" fans. For the first time in the show's history, she referred to the first round as "Single Jeopardy."

Fans were outraged on social media following Mayim's new nickname for the first round. However, the blame for this doesn't appear to fall on Mayim herself. She revealed to Kelly that a "clue board" was visible to her that sported the term "Single Jeopardy." It's not something she concocted from her imagination.

The Latest

Nicki Minaj Gets Personal During Carpool Karaoke On 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Emily Ratajkowski Offers Rear View In Bikini

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Zion Williamson For Obi Toppin, Alec Burks & Four 1st-Rounders In Proposed Trade

Kourtney Kardashian In Bikini Smooches Fiancé, Travis Barker

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Hermes For New InStyle Cover Story

Mayim Bialik Pleads Her Case To Kelly Clarkson

Shutterstock | 564025

Mayim told Kelly during her appearance on the talk show that she "didn't make something up that doesn't exist." Despite the fan outrage, Mayim is standing her ground and not allowing herself to take the fall for any alleged mistake.

Mayim also revealed that the higher-ups at Jeopardy didn't have a problem with her use of terminology. She told Kelly, "If they wanted me to redo it, they would've stopped me, but they didn't, so I continued."

Fans might have to sit tight if they want Ken Jennings to take over as full-time host. If Mayim didn't actually make an error, she's probably not going anywhere as part-time host of the game show.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Welcomes Hot Girl Summer

By Geri Green

Kelly Clarkson Criticized For Coming To Mayim Bialik's Defense

Shutterstock | 1024723

Kelly couldn't hold back her feelings on the matter, and she immediately came to Mayim's defense. "Isn't it crazy what people freak out about? I know it is important, but you almost just want to like start sending them real things that are happening, that are important, You know?" Kelly said.

Kelly didn't stop there in her confusion about why fans would be so upset about this issue. She said, "There's real issues. Why did you focus on that? But whatever."

Unfortunately for Kelly, her statements on the matter were not appreciated by viewers. Fans in the comments of her YouTube clip of the interview cited her talk show as the reason she's a hypocrite. According to one viewer, "it's funny that Kelly starts admonishing people to focus on 'more important issues' when most of her own talk show is fluff."

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Braless Minidress

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Thankful’ In Bikini

Kelly Clarkson's Tumultuous Year

Shutterstock | 2914948

The negativity surrounding her defense of Mayim Bialik isn't the only rough spot for Kelly this year. She's also coming off of her whirlwind of a divorce that forced her to pay her former love nearly 1.5 million dollars and child support totaling roughly $45,000 per month.

If that wasn't hectic enough, she also recently legally changed her name. While she'll be going by Clarkson in the public eye, her new last name is now Brianne. With everything going on in her personal life, this "Jeopardy" drama is nothing.

Read Next

Must Read

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Is 'Thankful' For Alone Time

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Is A 'Goddess'

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates The Weekend In Bikini

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Toned Body in Swimsuit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.