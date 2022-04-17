'Jeopardy' Host Mayim Bialik Defends Herself On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Mayim told Kelly during her appearance on the talk show that she "didn't make something up that doesn't exist." Despite the fan outrage, Mayim is standing her ground and not allowing herself to take the fall for any alleged mistake.

Mayim also revealed that the higher-ups at Jeopardy didn't have a problem with her use of terminology. She told Kelly, "If they wanted me to redo it, they would've stopped me, but they didn't, so I continued."

Fans might have to sit tight if they want Ken Jennings to take over as full-time host. If Mayim didn't actually make an error, she's probably not going anywhere as part-time host of the game show.