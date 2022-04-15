Venezuelan bodybuilder Michelle Lewin showed off her toned glutes and legs in a new Instagram share alongside a caption saying, "It is what it is." The fitness trainer and model uses her body as a real-time testament of what training with her and husband Jimmy Lewin can achieve. Together, they have a fitness brand that helps people achieve their desired body goals in a defined time frame using some of their equipment like the Lewin Fit Base.
Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bodysuit Says 'It Is What It Is'
Flaunting Her Toned Limbs
Michelle's sheer white bodysuit showed off her incredibly toned body, especially from the pelvic down to the lower legs. The mesh lace number had bell sleeves that framed her slender arms and complimented her plunging V-neckline, showing off her well-rounder bust. The high-rise clothing also accentuated her rock-hard booty with its thong while her platinum blonde highlighted hair fell to around her face in waves.
Flaunting Toned Abs In Bikini Abs
Showing off her toned body in a bikini/bodysuit isn't a rare thing for the bodybuilder as it's part of her brand to sell a "Forever summer body" to ladies. The best part is that she rocks the skimpy two-pieces so perfectly because she does have the body for it! Last year, she modeled reversible bikinis for a fashion brand showing off her washboard body in an animal print and leather two-piece. The triangle bra sat firmly against her well-rounded boobs while the strappy bottoms dug into her slim waist, highlighting her lightly ripped abs.
Can't Choose Between Two Perfections
No matter the angle Michelle poses in, she always looks fits and sexy with a feminine yet ripped body. One time, she asked her 14-million plus followers to choose between two angles - a front portrait and a back view - and one funny follower replied, "Si," as in "Yes." The person wasn't ready to choose between two pretty pictures, so they just voted yes, and that's a choice we can happily get behind.
Get Motivated From Her Instagram Posts
Michelle's social media is a walking motivational speech, and you can draw inspiration from her anytime you scroll through the feed. If you're wondering how she got such a toned body, the model has short videos showing quick routines on her Instagram feed. She's also disciplined with her diet and takes her workout periods seriously, as seen throughout her posts. That's not to say the model doesn't joke around occasionally, as she also has goofy posts on her socials.