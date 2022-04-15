Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin In Bodysuit Says 'It Is What It Is'

Shutterstock | 3586184

Entertainment
chisom

Venezuelan bodybuilder Michelle Lewin showed off her toned glutes and legs in a new Instagram share alongside a caption saying, "It is what it is." The fitness trainer and model uses her body as a real-time testament of what training with her and husband Jimmy Lewin can achieve. Together, they have a fitness brand that helps people achieve their desired body goals in a defined time frame using some of their equipment like the Lewin Fit Base.

The Latest

Hiker Fern Baird Still Missing 6 Months Later

Samuel Little Confessed To Killing 93 Women

'Doctor Death': The Man Who Killed Over 200 Patients

'I Don't Know How To Feel': Jodie Comer On Villanelle And That Shocking Finale

'I Will Never Get Married Again': Kaley Cuoco Gets Candid On Personal Life

Flaunting Her Toned Limbs

Michelle's sheer white bodysuit showed off her incredibly toned body, especially from the pelvic down to the lower legs. The mesh lace number had bell sleeves that framed her slender arms and complimented her plunging V-neckline, showing off her well-rounder bust. The high-rise clothing also accentuated her rock-hard booty with its thong while her platinum blonde highlighted hair fell to around her face in waves.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Flaunting Toned Abs In Bikini Abs

Showing off her toned body in a bikini/bodysuit isn't a rare thing for the bodybuilder as it's part of her brand to sell a "Forever summer body" to ladies. The best part is that she rocks the skimpy two-pieces so perfectly because she does have the body for it! Last year, she modeled reversible bikinis for a fashion brand showing off her washboard body in an animal print and leather two-piece. The triangle bra sat firmly against her well-rounded boobs while the strappy bottoms dug into her slim waist, highlighting her lightly ripped abs.

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Can't Choose Between Two Perfections

No matter the angle Michelle poses in, she always looks fits and sexy with a feminine yet ripped body. One time, she asked her 14-million plus followers to choose between two angles - a front portrait and a back view - and one funny follower replied, "Si," as in "Yes." The person wasn't ready to choose between two pretty pictures, so they just voted yes, and that's a choice we can happily get behind.

Get Motivated From Her Instagram Posts

Michelle's social media is a walking motivational speech, and you can draw inspiration from her anytime you scroll through the feed. If you're wondering how she got such a toned body, the model has short videos showing quick routines on her Instagram feed. She's also disciplined with her diet and takes her workout periods seriously, as seen throughout her posts. That's not to say the model doesn't joke around occasionally, as she also has goofy posts on her socials.

Read Next

Must Read

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

A Tour Inside Devin Booker's Luxurious Arizona Home

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Salma Hayek Shares Inspiring Message While Receiving Walk Of Fame Star

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.