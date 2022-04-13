Rihanna Bares Baby Bump In YSL Puffer

At this point, we all know there's no escaping Rihanna's growing baby bump, and we don't mind. The unborn child makes an appearance in the most talked-about fashion magazine in the world this May! The singer-turned-businesswoman dished on intimate details in her latest Vogue Magazine issue, and you won't believe what celebrities deal with constantly.

As a fashion trendsetter and icon, you already know Riri's Vogue spread featured only the best designer outfits from YSL to Marc Jacobs and more! Although it wasn't the cover spread, Rihanna's black puffer coat from YSL stole our attention.