Rihanna Bares Baby Bump In YSL Puffer

At this point, we all know there's no escaping Rihanna's growing baby bump, and we don't mind. The unborn child makes an appearance in the most talked-about fashion magazine in the world this May! The singer-turned-businesswoman dished on intimate details in her latest Vogue Magazine issue, and you won't believe what celebrities deal with constantly.

As a fashion trendsetter and icon, you already know Riri's Vogue spread featured only the best designer outfits from YSL to Marc Jacobs and more! Although it wasn't the cover spread, Rihanna's black puffer coat from YSL stole our attention.

Rihanna Shows Off Her Bump

The Caribbean bad gyal posed in an oversized puffer coat wearing only Savage X Fenty briefs underneath. It exposed her big baby bump adorned with three diamond waist chains while she styled her black hair in a messy bun. It's one in a series of shots featuring oversized coats and a very pregnant Rih.

Her fashion-forward approach to maternity style has been a shifting conversation in the fashion space, and the award-winning entertainer revealed the thought process behind her style.

Nothing To Be Ashamed Of!

Rihanna's pregnancy mantra was simple, if she didn't wear it before her bump, she for sure wasn't going to wear it while pregnant. She asked a rhetorical question that upsets the traditional balance of maternity fashion, as it should. "Why should anyone hide a pregnancy?" The idea of maternity clothes is built on covering up the baby bump and not letting people know one is pregnant, which doesn't sit well with Rihanna, especially since it's not something deserving of shame.

Jaw-Dropping Fashion Style

Rihanna admitted that she thought pregnancy would change her, but it didn't. She remained the same old Barbadian girl and "none of the dials are toned down," and her show-stopping sheer Dior dress at the fashion show in France proves that. The singer dished on that moment, telling Chioma Nnadi,

"To me that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far. And we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, Let’s do lady! Listen, they were going to see my panties regardless. So they’d better be mine."

More Crop Tops To Come

She continued by saying she wouldn't be ashamed of the changes her body experienced during this pregnancy hence her tradition-defying cropped tops and low-waist jeans. In any case, she's dealt with pregnancy rumors her whole career, so now that it's true, we will see that bump!

