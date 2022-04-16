Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Arm Workout

McClendon N. Manasseh

Hollywood babe Brie Larson has been in and around the film and television industry for decades, kicking off her acting career at the tender age of 12 in the 2001 sitcom Raising Dad.

She has since gone on to slowly but surely establish herself as a fine actress and finally hit the heights in 2019, appearing in the two Marvel extravaganzas that were Captain Marvel, where she played the titular role, and Avengers: Endgame, where she also featured as the same character. But this wasn't an easy feat. Here's how Brie prepared her arms for her onscreen superhero flex.

Exercises

Brie starts every arm session with light cardio work and stretching to wake her body up and get the blood flowing before kicking things off with three sets of 15 Pull-ups while wrapped in a chain, her favorite gym accessory.

She follows that up with military push-ups, bicep curls, front raises, shrugs, and finally shoulder flys, all with three sets of 10 reps. If you feel this is overwhelming for one day, try doing it multiple times a week.

Diet

To get her arms in optimal shape, Larson had to make sure the food she put into her body worked in tandem with the work it was putting out. The actress had to increase the amount of food she ate to bulk up and embody the menacing frame of one of the strongest superheroes in the MCU.

She followed the advice of her personal dietician Dr. Philip Goglia, who worked with her before for Brie's Oscar-winning performance in Room. Goglia recommended some fat and simple sugar for breakfast, a protein shake after the gym, and fatty fish for dinner to enhance sleep and bridge meals. Bridge meals are snacks containing nuts and/or vegetables taken in between each meal. Brie shares some of her favorite meals on her Instagram.

Personal Trainer Tips

Accompanying her dietician, Ms. Larson also acquired the services of certified personal trainer John Walsh who saw her through her journey. Walsh personally curated a nine-month workout program for Brie in preparation for her Captain Marvel role.

This saw her train five times a week and even had her participate in activities such as hiking or indoor rock climbing to better her arm movements on rest days. Recovery is pivotal for such endeavors, and John set Brie a minimum of six hours of sleep a night.

Captain Marvel

Shutterstock | 379795

All this hard work and expertise from those around her enabled Brie Larson to portray Captain Marvel's physique as accurately as possible. Gaining a whopping 15 pounds of lean muscle, it was clear the actress had the guns both off and on-screen to overcome whatever challenges she may face.

