Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Arm Workout

Hollywood babe Brie Larson has been in and around the film and television industry for decades, kicking off her acting career at the tender age of 12 in the 2001 sitcom Raising Dad.

She has since gone on to slowly but surely establish herself as a fine actress and finally hit the heights in 2019, appearing in the two Marvel extravaganzas that were Captain Marvel, where she played the titular role, and Avengers: Endgame, where she also featured as the same character. But this wasn't an easy feat. Here's how Brie prepared her arms for her onscreen superhero flex.