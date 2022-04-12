Jake Gyllenhaal made most of the Top Ten List for best accessories on the Academy Award red carpet last month, courtesy of his Cartier Tank wristwatch. This time, the French jeweler tapped the actor as the face of its updated Santos de Cartier timepiece. British GQ tagged his 18K Gold Privé Tank Chinoise as "the most stylish dress watch ever designed."
Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Face Of The New Cartier Santos
A Rich History Dating Back To The 20th Century
According to the official Instagram unveiling campaign,
"Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the bold inspiration and pioneering spirit behind the
Santos de Cartierwatch."
The Santos is a long-time signature timepiece of the Cartier brand dating as far back as 1904 and was initially conceived by founding father Louis Cartier. It features curved horns, exposed screws, and a geometric square dial with multiple complications.
The Santos' rich history shared close ties to early aviation when famed Pilot Santos Dumont requested an accurate timepiece that could tell time mid-flight without the altitude's influence.
A Minimalist Haven
Santos de Cartier comes in four unique bracelet designs - black leather, blue leather, silver steel, and blue steel. The wristwatch employs "precise proportions with an eye for detail." it's a minimalist's dream, making Gyllenhaal the perfect ambassador considering his lifestyle.
When Louis Cartier first designed the Santos wristwatch in 1904, his vision was to infuse Practicality, Simplicity, and Innovation into one timepiece, and over 110years later, Cartier continues upholding his legacy with the seasonal upgrades.
Interchangeable Rubber Bracelet
The Santos has two distinct designs - Santos-Dumont (leather straps) and Santos de Cartier (steel and interchangeable rubber bracelet), which is now Gyllenhaal's signature timepiece.
"More and more, I'm finding that boldness has to do with patience and listening."
The "watch soars, reimagined in blue with interchangeable rubber and steel QuickSwitch bracelets," ideal for day to night events.
Fans are pleased with Cartier's ambassador choice, and they've not failed to mention it at every chance in the comments. One commenter wrote, "Jake Gyllenhaal is a work of art.🔥 #SantosdeCartier is very stylish and suits him very well. 💙" Another said, "Great #SantosSunday post. I approve 👏👏"
Staying True To Its Origins
Some users shared concerns in the comment section over the limited designs, like the steel accent having a Yellow Gold dial with no Rose Gold option. Whereas the leather accent has more dial ranges. As much as the brand wishes to evolve with the times, it can't betray its primary purpose, hence its minimalist designs.
