Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Face Of The New Cartier Santos

The Santos has two distinct designs - Santos-Dumont (leather straps) and Santos de Cartier (steel and interchangeable rubber bracelet), which is now Gyllenhaal's signature timepiece.

"More and more, I'm finding that boldness has to do with patience and listening."

The "watch soars, reimagined in blue with interchangeable rubber and steel QuickSwitch bracelets," ideal for day to night events.

Fans are pleased with Cartier's ambassador choice, and they've not failed to mention it at every chance in the comments. One commenter wrote, "Jake Gyllenhaal is a work of art.🔥 #SantosdeCartier is very stylish and suits him very well. 💙" Another said, "Great #SantosSunday post. I approve 👏👏"