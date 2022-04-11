English actress Kate Beckinsale has one of the most interesting Instagram pages, especially her consistent shares featuring her beloved house cats. She recently showed her five million-plus followers what a typical Saturday preparing for a night-out look like, and we've got to warn you that it's heartwarming. Being a cat mom has its perks and "not-so-perks," like never having privacy when dressing up! As Kate prepared to step out of the house, applying the final makeup touch, one of her pets, Willow, perched herself on her dressing table, trying not to distract her while observing keenly.
Kate Beckinsale Enjoys 'Animal Style' Weekend In Minidress
Dressing Up With Willow
The British actress wore a sleeveless black dress with Clover petal hemlines above and below framing her toned thighs and long legs. It had a cute thin belt in the middle secured with a clover buckle cinching her tiny waist and adding style to the otherwise simple gown. Kate packed her curly brown hair in a high ponytail and wore subtle pink makeup shades. Willow is just there in her black and white striped top, enjoying her spilled drink on the countertop while observing her owner.
Willow Is A Sassy Cat
Kate's relationship with her pets is admirable as she does almost everything with them. After her Friday night out, she relaxed at home, embracing her homebody side with Willow while listening to music. The grey-furred feline with pink claws dressed in a luxe LV wooly sweater and chunky gold link chain necklaces while serving face. Kate showed only half of her face letting her bouncy curls and loungewear take most of the shot space while Willow looked unbothered, resting on her soft seat.
Fellow Pet Lovers Show Love
Friends and followers complimented Kate on both occasions in the comment section, with some of them sharing their own pet stories. One user said her Friday nights are different with two dogs, while Thandiwe Newton said, "Purrfect," referring to Willow's attitude. Paris Hilton (a fellow pet lover) also left heart eyes underneath the post.
Where Is Kate?
Kate played a game with her followers sharing a major throwback picture of herself at 11 years in a class group photo. She asked them to guess her spot before revealing it in a close-up shot in the next slide. It's easy to pick her out in the crowd because she has the same smile and face, but you can decide for yourself.
See the picture below.