See The Lavish Lifestyle of Kylie Jenner's 'Top Dogs'

Wikimedia | Baji

Entertainment
McClendon N. Manasseh

There are only a handful of names or faces more recognizable than Kylie Jenner in the world. Whether it's through her appearances in her family's famous show Keeping Up With the Kardashians or for her lip-kit turned mega brand Kylie Cosmetics or for her superstar boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi and newborn son Webster, Kylie Jenner's name is littered on headlines everywhere. With all that she has managed to accomplish at such a young age, it's evident that more often than not, she gets what she wants, including her dream pets.

Check them out below!

The Latest

NFL News: Josh McDaniels Says Bill Belichick Can Coach Patriots Until He's 80

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks To Lowest Point In New CBS Poll

Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Chip Love Story On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses 'Fake' Marriage To Travis Barker On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Shows Elbow Injury Progress

Norman And Bambi

There's no better testament to this than her first dog, Norman. Kylie had repeatedly expressed her admiration of Italian Greyhounds and on Christmas of 2014, Santa Claus delivered. The KUWTK star was so enchanted by the grey dog that just three months later, she decided to double down on the pooch count and added a light brown Italian greyhound named Bambi. Norman (or Normie, as Kylie frequently refers to him) is very much the OG pet but has since shared the spotlight with Bambi.

Entertainment

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Angelina Jolie's Dress

By Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Norman And Bambi's Puppies

The spotlight isn't the only thing Norman and Bambi have shared it seems, because they also share two puppies. Their two girls, Harlie who resembles her father in color and Rosie who resembles her mother, were born in November of 2016. They came into the world in headlining fashion causing Kylie Jenner to miss the American Music Awards in order for her to be there for their birth.

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Everything We Know About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Norman And Bambi's Lifestyle

Norman and Bambi are easily the most spoiled and it's very clear they run the show. So much so that they have their own Instagram account, although the last post from 2017 is so old it features Kylie's former best friend Jordyn Woods. However, that doesn't mean they have no social media presence as they're constantly featured on Kylie's Instagram stories. Another thing Norman and Bambi share is a house of their own. Yes, you read that right. The two of them have a pet-house that comes with it's own heating and air conditioning system, a porch, and their own fence.

The Kylie Jenner Pet Club

As previously mentioned they have their two pups for company, but who else is living the sweet life with Norman and Bambi? Kylie has had countless animals under her care and to date, it's still not certain how many remain, from Louis and Vuitton to Jackson the rescue who've been MIA since 2012 and Bruce the bunny and Wilbur the piglet who've simply vanished into thin air. One thing that has remained is her love for Italian greyhounds. The makeup mogul added two more, Sophia in 2015 and more recently Kevin who just joined the club last year! But as long as Norman and Bambi are in the house, they remain the top dogs.

Read Next

Must Read

Becky Lynch Shows Battle Scars From Clash With Bianca Belair

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

NFL News: Former Teammate Says Aaron Rodgers Is Selfish

Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Toned Legs In Spain

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal To Sixers In Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving Wizards & Lakers

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.