A Sneak Peek Into Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic New Miami Penthouse

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic just executed an excellent real estate deal. The NBA player got the last penthouse in E11even Residences Beyond, a yet-to-be-built highrise in Miami's central area.

The cost of the luxurious condo will range from $15 million to $18 million, depending on how the wealthy sportsman wants to modify the unit's decor.

Get all the details about the luxurious penthouse below.