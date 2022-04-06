A Sneak Peek Into Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic New Miami Penthouse

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Jusuf, born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, owns a beautiful residence in the Pacific Northwest.
In 2019, he paid $3.1 million for a 10,000-square-foot property in a posh Portland suburb.
The sophisticated and conventional mansion was built in 2010 and sits on more than two acres of perfectly groomed grounds.
The apartment has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and several modifications. Top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, five indoor fireplaces, a yoga studio and gym, a cinema room, and a steam shower are just a few appealing features.
Outside, the big man can unwind in a large pool and spa. In addition, he can spend time in a covered outdoor sitting area with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, bar, and fire pit. It appears to be the ideal setting for a chilly Pacific Northwest evening.
The massive Bosnian stands 7 feet tall in the paint for the Blazers, making him a formidable force to go against in the court. The big baller requires a lot of space to stretch his long limbs off the field. Jusuf and a few of his NBA-sized teammates could fit comfortably in this 10,000-square-foot mansion.
Jusuf continues to impress in his career. He arrived in Portland in 2017 after spending two and a half seasons with the Denver Nuggets. At the end of this season, he will be a free agent. One wonders what team Jusuf will ply his trade in next. Wherever that is, he will need ample space to stretch his long legs.