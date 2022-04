Hailey Bieber went unbuttoned and braless in another killer style display back in February. The supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber had her outfit fully broken down by a fan account last month, going edgy in an oversized trench coat from designer Balenciaga, but maintaining a Forever21 vibe as she rocked a skimpy crop top.

The 25-year-old shared a photo while in glittering diamonds as she offset her casual ensemble with some bling, and it was a winner look. Check it out below.