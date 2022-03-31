Stassie Karanikolaou In Braless Top Is 'Ironically Hot'

Instagram model Stassie Karanikolaou developed an affinity for talking Tees and Tops recently, and her latest choice is "Ironically Hot." The 24-year-old shared a sexy picture showing off her perky bust and toned abs in a casual yet sexy combo. After running around during the Oscars season from pre-party to the main event, then after-party, serving looks upon looks in haute couture, the Greek-American model proves she can still kick it back and slay.

Ironically Hot!

Stassie's latest aesthetic combines sexy and casual as she makes regular outfit choices look smoking hot. Here, she wears loose-fitting camo pants that hang low on her waist with a tight talking tank top that announces to the world she's "Ironically Hot!" The model pairs her look with Cuban link jewelry pieces - a chunky necklace and ring - Yellow pointed-toe shoes, and a matching leather tote bag. Stassie styles her brown hair into a neat bun with a center part completing the business-casual aesthetic she's come to love.

Partying All Weekend

Her celebrity friends, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber flooded the comment section with fire emojis, agreeing with her top that she's hot. The group (minus the Hadid sisters) partied together last weekend at the numerous Oscars soirees from Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood Vanities, to the magazine's after-party, and Elton John's Aids Foundation after-party.

Before the Oscars, Stassie also joined the Kardashian sisters at Kim's SKIMS Swim launch in Miami and spent the weekend partying with Khloe at her GOOD American Revolve Launch.

Hot Person At Work

Stassie has another talking Tee - bodycon short-sleeved number with the inscription "Hot Person At Work" - which she wore recently. There's one consensus with her OGBFF tee shirts: "Stassie is Hot." She paired this one with dove grey joggers and left her brunette hair in a messy wave. The model captioned her picture, "work hard, play hard," and she appears to be taking her advice from the goofy shots in the slideshow.

Floral Pants Are Back In Style

Talking tee-shirts aren't the only tops Stassie wears these days. She showed off her hourglass figure in a tight cropped top and high-waist denim pants with multicolored floral prints and topped it off with a Balenciaga hourglass pink handbag. Stassie ditched the heels for a pair of comfortable white sneakers. Then she let her brown hair down, framing her face and plump lips.

