Stassie Karanikolaou In Braless Top Is 'Ironically Hot'

Instagram model Stassie Karanikolaou developed an affinity for talking Tees and Tops recently, and her latest choice is "Ironically Hot." The 24-year-old shared a sexy picture showing off her perky bust and toned abs in a casual yet sexy combo. After running around during the Oscars season from pre-party to the main event, then after-party, serving looks upon looks in haute couture, the Greek-American model proves she can still kick it back and slay.