Will Smith In Dolce & Gabbana Wins First Oscar After Slapping Chris Rock

Here's where it gets spicier. Will laughed at the joke when it was told but changed his reaction when he realized his wife wasn't feeling it. He got up, sauntered toward Chris Rock, and slapped the sh*t out of him. Then, he calmly returned to his seat and yelled at the comedian to "Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth!"

Phew, the drama!

Some people felt he went too far while others didn't as they brought up receipts of Chris Rock targeting Jada as the butt of his jokes when he hosted the Oscars in 2016. He said,

"Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties - I wasn't invited. It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!"

The actress was upset her husband didn't get his supposedly deserved nomination for his role in Concussion.