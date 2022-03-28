Demi Rose Bends Over In Bikini

Getty | Ricky Vigil

Geri Green

Demi Rose is clocking sky-high views to a very revealing video showing her slowly bending over while in a tiny bikini as she enjoys a pool beverage. The British model 26, has made March headlines galore for jetting out on a luxurious Caribbean vacation, with the video shared to her Instagram showing her in St. Lucia.

All curves and big-time flaunting her famous backside, the social media sensation thrilled her 19 million+ followers as she shared a rear view of her peach, eventually diving into the pool for a final flourish.

Racy Bikini Video

Getty | MEGA

Scroll for the video. It showed Demi shot outdoors and in the shallow end of a pool. Views overlooked oceans and peaked hills, but eyes were likely on Demi as she leaned right forward to grab a glass of champagne, affording an eye-popping view of her bikini-clad rear.

The Pretty Little Thing ambassador, surrounded by pink flower petals at the pool's edge, then placed her glass back down, then dove into the water, swam away from the camera, and eventually emerged for more of a booty view. "It was all a dream...," the model wrote.

Views aren't displayed, but over 570,000 likes have been left. St. Lucia posts have also included the model posing in skintight and monogrammed Fendi while zip-lining and "exploring new heights," with further snaps showing her all girly in a buttercup-yellow and check bikini. Here, she wrote: "Bliss" while also rocking belly chains.

Fueling Her Travels

Demi is now traveling more thanks to lockdown easings. "I like to make sure I have a good amount of rest whether I am traveling or working and if I don’t then I start to feel this way. Coffee helps!" she told Heat World about her lifestyle. Rose is massively into calming aspects of her life, including meditation, sound baths, and, of course, real bubble ones.

"I love to have a bath if there is one. But in general I am really simple when I bath or shower. I always use a fragrance free shower gel just because I have sensitive skin but if I feel like something more indulgent I will use wilting rose petals from my last bunch of roses as these have the highest frequency as a flower," she added.

Fans Love Her

Getty | Ricky Vigil

Back in 2020, Demi boasted 14 million Instagram followers. She's since gained 5 million and is well on her way to hitting the 20-million mark.

