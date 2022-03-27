NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

Getty | Jim McIsaac

Sports
JB Baruelo

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Mitchell and the Jazz may be currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they suffer an early playoff exit again this year, rumors are circulating that the 25-year-old shooting guard may consider re-evaluating his future in Utah.

As of now, several teams are already closely monitoring Mitchell's situation with the Jazz, including the New York Knicks.

Donovan Mitchell To New York Knicks

Getty | Omar Rawlings

The Knicks may be struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season, but they are considered as one of the top landing spots for Mitchell should he decide to part ways with the Jazz this summer. In late January, Ric Bucher of Fox Sports said that the Jazz are a "first-round exit from Donovan being in New York." There are plenty of reasons why Mitchell would consider heading to Big Apple in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Aside from the fact that it's his hometown and his father works for the New York Mets, the Knicks also have former Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant and his former agent Leon Rose, who is currently the team's president of basketball operations.

What Would It Take For Knicks To Get Donovan Mitchell?

Getty | Omar Rawlings

Even if Mitchell expressed his desire to leave and specifically requested a trade to New York, the Knicks would still need to pay the king's ransom to convince the Jazz to engage in a blockbuster deal. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks should be prepared to sacrifice RJ Barrett if they are serious about acquiring Mitchell this summer.

"Despite this morose season, the Knicks still feel they have player flexibility in trading for stars in a blockbuster package," Berman said. "RJ Barrett and first-round picks may have to be part of it. The Knicks have five first-round picks over the next four years. Barrett could be looking for a maximum rookie contract extension this fall — a deal that arguably is a risk because some of his analytics show inefficiency."

Donovan Mitchell On-Court Impact On Knicks

Getty | Sarah Stier

Trading Barrett would be a tough decision for the Knicks, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Mitchell's caliber. Though he has shown huge superstar potential this season, Barrett is still nowhere near Mitchell's level. Unlike Barrett, Mitchell has already proven in the entire league that he's capable of leading a franchise and serving as the team's No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.

Mitchell would give the Knicks a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and floor spacer. Mitchell alone may not be enough to turn the Knicks into an instant title contender, but he would give them a better chance of reaching the playoffs next year.

Why The Jazz Would Make The Trade

Getty | Jacob Kupferman

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Knicks would be worth exploring for the Jazz, especially if Mitchell is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of facing the same situation as Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers, sending Mitchell to the Knicks would enable the Jazz to immediately replace him with another young and promising talent in Barrett. After trading Mitchell, the Jazz could start a full-scale rebuild and make Barrett the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Utah.

