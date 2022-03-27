NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Mitchell and the Jazz may be currently focused on fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they suffer an early playoff exit again this year, rumors are circulating that the 25-year-old shooting guard may consider re-evaluating his future in Utah.

As of now, several teams are already closely monitoring Mitchell's situation with the Jazz, including the New York Knicks.