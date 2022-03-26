NBA Rumors: Myles Turner To Lakers For Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Sports
JB Baruelo

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran center Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Though they decided to keep Turner at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, some believe that the Pacers would explore moving him this summer, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Turner is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition. Still, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.

Potential Trade Destination - Los Angeles Lakers

One of the teams expected to pursue Turner this summer is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network discussed why Turner is the player that the Lakers should target on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel may have found success using LeBron James and Anthony Davis at 5, but they would still need a legitimate starting center like Turner to slow down the wear and tear on their superstars' bodies.

Myles Turner Boosts Lakers' Offense & Defense

Aside from helping them address their major frontcourt concern, the successful acquisition of Turner would also boost the Lakers' performance on both ends of the floor in the 2022-23 NBA season. Turner would give the Lakers a very reliable fourth-scoring option behind James, Davis, and Russell Westbrook, as well as a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, the 26-year-old center averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Turner would make it easier for James, Davis, and Westbrook to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Proposed Lakers-Pacers Trade

A month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Pacers were open to trading Turner for two first-round picks or a trade package that includes a young player and a future first-round pick. If the Pacers' asking price hasn't changed, the Lakers could make an intriguing offer for Turner this summer. In the potential deal that would send Turner to Los Angeles, Teape suggested that the Lakers could start the negotiation by offering Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a future first-round selection to the Pacers.

If the Pacers don't bite their offer, they may consider finding a third team that would help them facilitate the trade.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade would be worth exploring for the Pacers, especially now that they are still in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. Though Turner is yet to demand a trade, it won't take long before he grows impatient with the Pacers' plans. By sending him to the Lakers, the Pacers would be acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Horton-Tucker would give them a talented wingman that they could develop alongside Tyrese Haliburton. At the same time, the future first-round pick would enable them to add another young player to their roster. With Turner gone, the Pacers could also give more playing time to young big men such as Goga Bitadze and Isaiah Jackson.

