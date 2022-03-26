NBA Rumors: Myles Turner To Lakers For Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran center Myles Turner and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Though they decided to keep Turner at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, some believe that the Pacers would explore moving him this summer, especially if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Turner is yet to earn his first All-Star recognition. Still, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, he's expected to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power on their roster.