NFL News: Bucs GM Confirms Interest In Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns put themselves in an awkward position. On one hand, they drew plenty of backlash for trading for Deshaun Watson, who's yet to face 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

On the other, they essentially sank Baker Mayfield's trade value after landing Watson without moving him first.

Jason Licht Doesn't Deny The Rumors

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Even so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rumored to be interested in his services. And, when asked about those rumors, GM Jason Licht all but confirmed them:

“I don’t want to talk about a player that’s on another team’s roster right now, but we may still add a veteran quarterback,” Licht said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. "We’re going to have to see how it goes here.”

Browns Need To Lower Their Price

Giphy | Progressive

The Browns are reportedly asking for a first-round pick for Mayfield, a price no one's willing to meet for a player who's no longer a part of their plans and who doesn't want to be there, either:

"The Niners’ asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo has been steady for some time (other teams have said for a couple weeks that it’s about two second-round picks), and the Browns came in high over the weekend, with teams hearing they wanted a first-round pick for Baker Mayfield in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.

Cleveland May Need To Pay For Mayfield

Getty | Joe Sargent

As a matter of fact, the word around the NFL is that the Browns will actually have to give up picks to whichever team that's willing to absorb Mayfield's contract:

"Baker Mayfield's future was a popular topic at Willis's pro day. Nobody had a simple resolution," tweeted Ben Standing of The Athletic. "One executive with another team dismissed Seattle, believing they buy into Drew Lock. Some wondered if Browns get Osweiler'd -- having to include a pick with Mayfield. Yikes."

Bucs Are Sold On Kyle Trask

Shutterstock | 249825454

Moreover, the Bucs aren't likely to overpay for Mayfield as they're reportedly quite excited about Kyle Trask's development:

“Kyle is somebody that we’ve been really excited about, and his progression last year, as a backup quarterback, just learning behind Tom, learning behind Blaine,” Licht said. “We’re really excited about him and I think he’s just going to continue to develop. We had Blaine last year on our roster, and that could be a possibility still. We’re still checking out the entire market here, and we’ll see what happens here.”

Then again, with Tom Brady on the roster, there's no need to worry about the backup QB that much.

