NFL News: Bucs GM Confirms Interest In Baker Mayfield

Moreover, the Bucs aren't likely to overpay for Mayfield as they're reportedly quite excited about Kyle Trask's development:
“Kyle is somebody that we’ve been really excited about, and his progression last year, as a backup quarterback, just learning behind Tom, learning behind Blaine,” Licht said. “We’re really excited about him and I think he’s just going to continue to develop. We had Blaine last year on our roster, and that could be a possibility still. We’re still checking out the entire market here, and we’ll see what happens here.”
Then again, with Tom Brady on the roster, there's no need to worry about the backup QB that much.