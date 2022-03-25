3 Times Danica Patrick Impressed In Bikini Handstands

The one-time IndyCar Racer maintains a hectic, yet exciting schedule, but always has time for the beach and yoga.

Danica Patrick Is A Pioneer Like No Other

As a bonafide pioneer in the motorsports field, Danica Patrick is accustomed to breaking records and defying the odds to come out on top. Not only has her career been unlike no other, but her determination and drive also continue to keep her one of the most beloved female athletes ever.

As a former Sports Illustrated cover model, Danica still today has a swimsuit-ready body that demonstrates she is just as comfortable in a bikini as she is in standard track attire. Her 800,000 fans on Instagram can hardly keep up with Patrick and her latest endeavors, but they love the journey!

Danica Harbored Dreams Of Being A Swimsuit Model

Sure, Danica may have broken barriers as a champion racer in motorsports, but she recently revealed that she would have been happy as well to be a model. She got her wish for Sports Illustrated on a few occasions, but Patrick loved the photoshoots so much that she claims to have wanted more of the swimsuit life, proclaiming:

“I loved it completely, like I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun. I like doing photoshoots and I enjoy the artistic side of it.”

Danica And Life After NASCAR

Just because Danica has retired from motorsports at 35 years of age, that doesn’t mean she has slowed down. In fact, her social media posts prove that she has turned things up a notch or two, and she can regularly be seen doing a plethora of things that would leave the average person fatigued.

From waterskiing and hiking to beachside photos with her closest friends, and releasing her book, Pretty Intense, Patrick doesn’t seem to be able to slow down at all, but she maintains a balance that keeps her at the top of her game. She can still rock a swimsuit on vacation and still have time to juggle a luxury candle brand and her own line of fine wine. What can’t this woman do!?

Danica Is Looking For Love

Getty | Taylor Hill

After recently splitting from boyfriend Carter Comstock, Danica is single again but reports that the break-up was an amicable one. Fans know that she was previously married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 until 2013, and dated fellow NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and NFL player Aaron Rodgers. As beautiful as she is inside and out, fans of the entrepreneur only want to see Danica happy!

