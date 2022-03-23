NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Blazers Trade Would Send Josh Hart Back To LA

The proposed trade deal with the Lakers would be worth exploring for the Trail Blazers if they decide to part ways with Damian Lillard this summer and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Aside from adding more future draft assets to their collection, the Trail Blazers would also be acquiring a wingman who perfectly fits the timeline of Anfernee Simons.

"Portland could have an interest in this deal because they are in asset collection mode," Teape wrote. "Talen Horton-Tucker has regressed this season, but at 21-years old, could be a nice piece in a Portland rebuild."