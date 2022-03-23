The breakout Venezuelan bodybuilding superstar, Michelle Lewin, is often called ‘La Cuerpa’ (Spanish for ‘The Body’) and it is a name that she definitely deserves as she works hard to maintain a physique that has attracted a large fan base.
Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Offers Rear View In Bikini
The Latest
Michelle Is Nicknamed ‘The Body’ For A Reason
Currently, Michell has an impressive 14 million Instagram followers and those that keep up with her there know that she is always showing off her toned taut body in swimsuits that accentuate all of her curves. Many women have become big fans of Michelle, who is helping change today’s body ideal from one of skinny to one of looking fit and more healthy.
Michelle Likes To Live It Up Beachside
Sure, she has a slew of posts where she can be seen working out in the gym, but Michelle also spends plenty of time at the beach as well, and while there, she manages to get in a workout and display the latest swimsuit that she is loving at the moment. In one post, Lewin shines in a leopard print bikini top that is reversible, with the next accompanying pot showing the same top in bronze. With such an active lifestyle, Michelle advises her fans to buy this bikini and have two great looks for the price of one!
Dangerous Curves Ahead
Before entering into the fitness competitions, Michelle was a fashion model, so it only makes sense that she knows all the angles for her numerous swimsuit posts on social media. In one recent post, the beauty took to the water in a gorgeous metallic two-piece that accentuated her toned legs and arms as she playfully stared into the camera. In the caption, she asks her followers to decide on which shot is the best – the one from the front or the one from behind. The answer is hard to come by because they are both winners, through and through!
Michelle Has A Supplement Line
In addition to appearing around the world at fitness events, Michelle also has a few products that she advises her fans to incorporate into their lives to maximize their own health. Her Lewin Fitness Platform is based on getting fit at home, and her ‘Meal Plan by Michelle Lewin’ diet app is the perfect combination for such an effort.
And for those that are really aiming for that ultimate swimsuit body, Lewin’s Base Nutrition supplement line is definitely a way to achieve a sleek frame in the most nutritious way. At the end of the day, Michelle believes that it is our duty to enjoy ourselves and what we do! And her fans couldn’t agree more!