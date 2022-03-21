Chanel West Coast In Bikini Addresses Her 'Haters'

Geri Green

Chanel West Coast is stunning in a tiny bikini on a yacht while politely reminding her haters they can "barely stay afloat." The MTV star updated for her 3.6 million Instagram followers in a skimpy swimwear look as she soaks up the sun in Mexico, and the photos are turning heads.

Chanel, who is taking a break with new boyfriend Dom Fenison, went bikini bombshell right from the water on Monday, topping up her tan and flaunting her super-flat stomach, but the triple set of photos weren't just about the body.

Stuns In Mexico Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Chanel opened gazing out while kneeling on a quilted and cushioned area aboard a yacht overlooking Miami skylines and the ocean. The "No Plans" rapper, definitely highlighting her pandemic weight loss, wowed in a patterned and eye-popping monochrome bikini with cute string ties at the waist, also donning a floppy sun hat and metallic-rimmed shades.

Chanel also wore a loose linen jacket off the shoulder, with the sun beating down on her super-toned abs. Further shots saw the LOL Cartel founder in a different pose, with the final snap seeing her lounging around the water vessel with her hunky boyfriend.

See More Photos Below

Tagging herself in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Ridiculousness star wrote: "Sailing on a boat, while my haters barely stay afloat, if they were a lil nicer I might throw em a rope 😜 1-3 tho?" She clocked a sweet 21,000+ likes in four hours. A post made shortly before this one came with West Coast in a different two-piece as she said the Mexico sun had gotten her "glowing."

Haters Give Her 'Fuel'

Chanel is known for her clap-backs. The rapper has also opened up on her attitude towards online haters, telling In Touch that she sees an upside to people out to shade her.

“So, it’s like you think you’re doing a disservice to this person. You think you’re hurting their feelings, but there’s a reason why this person is in the position for you to be leaving a comment on their page,” she stated, adding: “It’s because they were the type of person that every time somebody did exactly what you’re doing, they progressed even more and worked harder.”

Pushing Her To Succeed

The "Karl" hitmaker looked back on her past hate, concluding that "every person along the way that laughed at me and poked at me and made it harder for me to accept my dreams — pushed me.”

