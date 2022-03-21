Carmella In Swimsuit Celebrates Pizza Day

WWE star Carmella has been celebrating all things pizza while dropping jaws in a revealing white swimsuit. The 34-year-old pro wrestler turned heads back in 2020 to celebrate her favorite cheat food, even posting from a sunny swimming pool and bobbing around waters on a fun and slice-shaped pizza floatie.

Posting for her 3 million Instagram followers, the Women's Tag Team Champion stunned while making sure fans know she's got an appetite - she did similar back in 2018, where fans actually saw her chowing down on a slice. Check it out below.