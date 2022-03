CrossFit athlete Annie Thorisdottir acknowledges the existence of cosmetic surgery for getting desired body shapes nowadays, but she insists that's not her vibe. The mother of one prefers to work and push her body to its limit until it bends to her will. She wrote,

"Abs are made in the kitchen, but for me the true magic happens when you get to put your body to WORK with the RIGHT FUEL in your system."

Here's what Annie does to maintain shredded abs a few months after delivering her first child.