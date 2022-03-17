Meghan Thee Stallion Offers Rear View In Bikini

Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Niko Mann

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared several pictures on Instagram of the recording artist in a bathing suit costume for her show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 16.

The artist wore a pink bathing suit-like costume with a corset for her show with Dua Lipa.

She wrote in her caption, "Baby I’m thee sweetest 😻 is the meanestIm only popping out on two more shows with my girl so I hope y’all got y’all’s tickets 😛 TULSA OKLAHOMA TOMORROW 🔥 ."

Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also shared several pictures on Instagram regarding her single "Sweetest Pie" with Dua Lipa. The single was released on March 10. One picture features a close-up of Pete's hands protruding from her eyes giving two fingers.

"SWEETEST PIE WITH @dualipa OUT NOW EVERYWHERE 🥧🥧🥧 what’s your favorite looks from the video 👀 ."

Entertainment

Megan 'Ain't Taking No Sh*t'

Shutterstock | 64736

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper also posted a picture on Instagram of herself wearing a leopard-print one-piece thong bathing suit. She captioned the post, "One thing about me I ain’t taking no shit ✨."

Megan With Dua Lipa

Getty | Jason Koerner

Megan also shared a picture with Dua Lipa on her Instagram page of the two women dressed in all black. Megan is wearing a patented leather bodysuit with a wide-brimmed hat while Lipa donned an off-the-shoulder top paired with long black gloves. "Only a few more hours left 🖤🍒 #SWEETESTPIE," she wrote.

Megan Wears Pie For 'Sweetest Pie'

Shutterstock | 673594

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist also shared a picture of herself wearing a pie hat to promote her new single. The rapper posted several shots blowing kisses to the camera and giving two fingers.

Pete was also promoting her new partnership with the gourmet food delivery site, Goldbelly, to sell her take on pecan pie. The company is selling Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie on their website for $59. She also posted a video on Instagram announcing the venture.

"Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly,” said Megan. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness, it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!”

She also captioned the post, "Hotties I’m Celebrating Pi Day with @goldbelly trying to find the Sweetest Pie 🥧 ❤️ 🍒 go watch the full video and make sure you’re streaming sweetest pie with @dualipa alll day 😛 ."

"Sweetest Pie" by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa is available now.

