Meghan Thee Stallion Offers Rear View In Bikini

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist also shared a picture of herself wearing a pie hat to promote her new single. The rapper posted several shots blowing kisses to the camera and giving two fingers.
Pete was also promoting her new partnership with the gourmet food delivery site, Goldbelly, to sell her take on pecan pie. The company is selling Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie on their website for $59. She also posted a video on Instagram announcing the venture.
"Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly,” said Megan. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness, it’s serving up, if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out!”
She also captioned the post, "Hotties I’m Celebrating Pi Day with @goldbelly trying to find the Sweetest Pie 🥧 ❤️ 🍒 go watch the full video and make sure you’re streaming sweetest pie with @dualipa alll day 😛 ."
"Sweetest Pie" by Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa is available now.