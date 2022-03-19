Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Vanessa Hudgens has gained over 1 million likes for dazzling in a pistachio-green and leggy slit dress worn braless, this as she marked her attendance at this year's SAG Awards for her army of Instagram followers. The High School Musical alum traded in her signature bikini for something way more glam on February 27, shouting out luxury Italian label Donatella Versace and - in a second post - iconic magazine Vogue.

Oozing old-school Hollywood glamor, the Fabletics partner went figure-hugging and braless, with the look still turning heads. Check it out below.