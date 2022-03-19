Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Vanessa Hudgens has gained over 1 million likes for dazzling in a pistachio-green and leggy slit dress worn braless, this as she marked her attendance at this year's SAG Awards for her army of Instagram followers. The High School Musical alum traded in her signature bikini for something way more glam on February 27, shouting out luxury Italian label Donatella Versace and - in a second post - iconic magazine Vogue.

Oozing old-school Hollywood glamor, the Fabletics partner went figure-hugging and braless, with the look still turning heads. Check it out below.

Stuns In Slit Versace Dress

Scroll for the photo. The 2022 SAG Awards proved star-studded, with the red carpet event welcoming the likes of singer Lady Gaga, actress Reese Witherspoon, plus the evening's host, 29-year-old Selena Gomez.

Hudgens stunned while in a deep-cut and halterneck satin gown. Going super-slit at the thigh, the 33-year-old posed for a quick snap ahead of the event, showcasing her toned legs from brushed-wood floors as she modeled the tight and slightly ruched number. She paired her killer dress with gold platform heels and a matching clutch, also wearing Chopard diamonds.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

See More Photos Below

Tagging herself at Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Vanessa wrote: "Off to the @sagawards and of course Darla had to get in the shot 😂." Here, the former Disney star was referring to her adorable pooch, seen hovering around her ankles in the snap. A like was left by 30-year-old supermodel and Versace promo face Emily Ratajkowski.

Quick to follow was a similar snap as Vanessa name-dropped Vogue, with a caption reading: "What a moment 🥰🥰🥰✨ @voguemagazine @versace 📸 @vincerossi."

Getting Brand Attention

Vanessa, who has been rocking designer brands galore on her social media, later posted from a Paris-view balcony while in luxury label Miu Miu, also shouting out French brand Valentino not long after her Versace dress photos. Here, the singer told fans:

"Today we say @maisonvalentino 💗💗💗 congratulations @pppiccioli on the STUNNING show. Last slide- I caught myself saying wow in slow motion. But then again, can ya blame me!?!!!" Valentino is now fronted by fellow former Disney star, 25-year-old Zendaya.

A Style Evolution

Vanessa has opened up on her style, with a Who What Wear feature seeing her shifting away from her past "Bohemian" times and going more minimalist. She told the outlet:

 “I appreciate clean lines more. I appreciate classic things more. I love an iconic look."

