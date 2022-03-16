Maya Gabeira lives and breathes the beach, but one thing she wouldn't compromise is the healthy state of her skin. In one of her media show-offs, the big wave surfer showed fans how she enjoyed her leisure time. She also held on to a tube pack of her sunscreen. The star's chic look included a stylish bikini that left her looking luscious. See how Maya loves to enjoy self-care.
Surfer Maya Gabeira In Bikini Rubs On Sunscreen
Maya's Peach Perfect Bikini
The Brazilian surfer shared four snapshots, with the first image showing her standing on the shores with the blue waters and the tropical greens of the ocean blurred out in the background. Maya let her hair down in its blonde and brunette tones down her back. The star slipped her shapely body into a peach two-piece ribbed-knit bikini that left her fit physique on display to the delight of her admirers. Maya threw a palm-patterned beach shirt over her bikini while sporting a simple tiny neck chain.
Sunscreens Are A Lifesaver
Being outside a lot can have side effects on the skin, and Maya knows this. For this reason, she always makes sure to carry a skin protector, and in this post, she did not leave out her sunscreen. The star seemed to have been photographed at the moment she was preparing to apply the sun protector on her body, as she had some of its content on her palm. Sunscreens are an essential part of skin care because they protect the skin from damaging ultraviolet rays from the sun.
Maya Never Leaves Sunscreens Out
The post she shared is one of several images on her Instagram portfolio where she would often step out on the beach making sure to hold a bottle of sunscreen. It is safe to say this time snails Maya's way of sensitizing fans on its importance. In another of her posts, the big 100 Foot Wave" actress looked nothing short of radiant as she was photographed, rocking a sizzling bikini look while applying her sunscreen on her face. The athlete who once had a life-threatening accident bore a big smile that made her look straight out of a beauty campaign.
What Maya's Beauty Routine Is Like
Maya was one of five surfers Teen Vogue spoke to on their ideas of what self-care entailed. The sports star noted that her self-care routine comes next after a dive through the waves. Maya shared that she knew the saltwater could be damaging for her, and after a dip in the sea, she makes sure to wash off the harsh texture of her hair with coconut water. The next thing is to apply a mask that also serves as a leave-in conditioner. For Maya, adding a hydrating shampoo and conditioner always kept her hair healthy.