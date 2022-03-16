Actresses Kate Hudson, 42, and Goldie Hawn, 76, are the real definitions of "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree." Mother and Daughter followed in each other's footsteps a step further with their latest Instagram share. With both boasting successful acting careers, they teamed up on a rare joint campaign for Stuart Weitzman's Spring 22 Collection.
Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn Flaunt Toned Legs
The Latest
Live Every Moment
"Hi mama!! 👋 Love every moment with you... including this love of shoes moment."
Kate and Goldie joined the "Live Every Moment" campaign showing their toned legs in Stuart Weitzman strappy sandals. While Goldie showed off in a simple white low-heeled sandal, Kate's style was more upbeat in red, with the rope reaching up to her mid-calf. They both wore neutral-colored minidresses short enough to flaunt their legs. While Kate said she loved every moment of the campaign, Goldie called it a dream moment.
"A dream mother-daughter moment with @stuartweitzman! Love you my baby @katehudson and yes being a shoe lover is genetic 👠🌟No lie… I had to get another closet for my Stuart Weitzman shoes."
Kate Talks About Goldie's Influence
Celebrities like Rosanna Arquette, January Jones, Emma Roberts, and more left supportive comments and likes on the post congratulating the mother-daughter duo on their campaign. As an ambassador for Stuart Weitzman, Kate spoke about her mother's values influencing hers in a press release.
"My mom has always been an inspiration to me and, in so many ways, the foundation for my values. There’s no doubt that I inherited her love for life and all of its experiences big and small. But, she also passed down her love of fashion and Stuart Weitzman shoes, which made it so much fun to work on this campaign together!"
For A Good Cause
According to Page Six, Goldie cherished the campaign for two reasons - she loved watching her daughter shine and adores Stuart Weitzman's shoes. With this "Live Your Moment" campaign, the shoe brand expands its non-profit organization, Vital Voices Global Partnership. Kate joins the NPO to give grants to five women leaders worldwide committed to solving the world's problem.
Mom And Daughter Moment
Goldie and Kate have a close relationship which they often share with the world. The duo attended The Ellen show in 2019 and showed off their dancing skills, with Goldie winning by a slim margin (in our opinion.) Kate revealed that they do private shows at home and have fun, but their first Ellen appearance was the first live show they'd ever done.