'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Risks 50 Years In Jail By Refusing Plea Deal

"I'm fighting this. I am innocent and I will fight for every person out there that can't fight for themselves because they don't have the resources or the means. So, they don't fight."
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah risks spending up to 50 years locked up for telemarketing fraud. The 48-year-old reality TV star asserted her innocence on the final episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion last Sunday after castmates asked why she refused the Plea Deal offered. The alleged targeted telemarketing scheme was a main talking point for the second season, and with the trial coming up this July in NYC, Jen took the opportunity to clear her name.