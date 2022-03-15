NBA Rumors: Derrick Rose To LA, Russell Westbrook To NY In Proposed Lakers-Knicks Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that he could boost their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. Unfortunately, the Westbrook experiment turned out to be a massive failure for the Purple and Gold. Aside from inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, he's clearly a bad fit with the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The season is yet to come to an end, but rumors are circulating that Westbrook and the Lakers have a mutual interest in parting ways in the 2022 NBA offseason.