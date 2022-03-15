Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

The latest collection from the reality television star debuted at Gotham Hall, and just as the name of the collection implied, the presentation was jam-packed with latex and corsets that were designed for women of all shapes and sizes, something the designer is known and celebrated for by his nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

According to Siriano himself, the collection is his interpretation of what the future may hold, and his mantra that fashion has and always will be a powerful purveyor of our times.