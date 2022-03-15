Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

Health & Lifestyle
Triston Brewer

The latest collection from the reality television star debuted at Gotham Hall, and just as the name of the collection implied, the presentation was jam-packed with latex and corsets that were designed for women of all shapes and sizes, something the designer is known and celebrated for by his nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

According to Siriano himself, the collection is his interpretation of what the future may hold, and his mantra that fashion has and always will be a powerful purveyor of our times.

From Project Runway To Fashion Week Runways

Although he has made a name for himself in the fashion world creating memorable designs for some of the world’s biggest celebrities, fans of Siriano know that he started out as a television star as well, and his time on Project Runway is still considered by many to be among the most exciting episodes of the show.

After leaving the show, Christian’s star only rose higher as he made an even bigger name for himself creating clothes for women above traditional model sizes. These days, the term ‘curve model’ is all the rage, and plus-size models have him to thank for their emergence. Now, many fashion brands employ larger models and some of his biggest clients are stars that are above the traditional rack size.

Stars Turn Out For Debut

Getty | Gilbert Carrasquillo

As Precious Lee closed and opened the presentation, the mood of the collection was escapism and it could be seen everywhere from the models on stage to the stars that were seated on the front row.

Some of the women on hand for the collection’s roll-out included Drew Barrymore, Alicia Silverstone, MJ Rodriguez, Susan Sarandon, Danielle Brooks, Anna Chlumsky, Hannah Waddingham, and more. The invitees were all gushing over the new collection and for many others in attendance, there was no question that Siriano had yet again delivered with theme and clothing seamlessly aligning together.

Featured Pieces From The Collection

Inspired by old family photos for his latest collection, Christian Siriano swung for the fences with his latest release, featuring 30s-infused silhouettes, a suit with asymmetric lapels, a white dress, and of course an LBD that brought the drama as only he can. The presentation was decidedly big on glamour and going bold, but there was a clear view and lots of variety for people with varying tastes.

