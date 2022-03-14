Rachel Zegler Impresses In Off-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood At BAFTAs

Getty | Jeff Spicer

Health & Lifestyle
Triston Brewer

While the last two years have been a bit of a rough patch for the entertainment industry at large, this year’s BAFTAs was determined to turn up the heat across the board, and one way in which the event turned things up considerably was in the fashion department, with the biggest names turning up to dress Hollywood’s leading as well as up-and-coming stars.

The Latest

Elon Musk Tries To Pick Fight With Putin, Russia Responds

Donald Trump Says Americans Must 'Lay Down Their Very Lives' In Fight Against Critical Race Theory

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Rises Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

NBA News: Nets' Kevin Durant Slams 'Ridiculous' Vaccine Mandate

NBA News: Anthony Davis Gets Brutally Honest On LeBron James' Future With The Lakers

The 2022 BAFTAs Return In A Big Way

With a long list of big names attending, the BAFTAs this year were at the Royal Albert Hall, with everyone that is anyone in attendance from Hollywood actors to British supermodels and more. For the red carpet looks, the theme of the night seemed to be velvet and gowns that were all about old-school glamour. There were a few stars that chose to wear Vivienne Westwood, and the looks were nothing short of fantastic.

Health & Lifestyle

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

By Matthew Wilson

Rachel Zegler In Vivienne Westwood's Majestic Blue

Getty | Joe Maher

Westwood is notable for her corset work, and Rachel Zegler chose one of the designer’s most classic looks in an off-the-shoulder gown in blue satin that gave the red carpet some serious sartorial power. The American actress and singer may have made her debut in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, but 2022 is also considered the year in which Zegler enters A-list celebrity, and starting her ascent in a Vivienne Westwood creation will only propel her career.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Daisy Ridley Chooses Vivienne Westwood In Black

Getty | Samir Hussein

Debuting a new pixie cut that highlighted her cheekbones, Daisy Ridley also decided to wear Vivienne Westwood, opting for a sweeping gown from the designer in black. The off-the-shoulder gown featured a velvet bodice and a layered tulle skirt for a brilliant romantic touch. To accessorize, Ridley chose stud earrings, an emerald pendant, gold and diamond rings, and suede, pointed-toe stiletto heels.

Vivienne Westwood Iconic Style Remains A Coveted Commodity

Shutterstock | 3209876

For several decades, Vivienne Westwood has been one of the perennial leaders in the fashion industry and her recent collections have cemented her as a visionary in the industry that always presents something new and innovative into the mix. With a mantra that stresses sustainability in fashion, Westwood and her team are heralded for sourcing fabrics and materials from trustworthy companies committed to eco-friendly practices. What the Vivienne Westwood brand has proven is that great fashion is still possible even while incorporating new manufacturing techniques.

Read Next

Must Read

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Model Carmella Rose Flaunts Fit Physique In Jungle-Inspired Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.