While the last two years have been a bit of a rough patch for the entertainment industry at large, this year’s BAFTAs was determined to turn up the heat across the board, and one way in which the event turned things up considerably was in the fashion department, with the biggest names turning up to dress Hollywood’s leading as well as up-and-coming stars.
Rachel Zegler Impresses In Off-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood At BAFTAs
The 2022 BAFTAs Return In A Big Way
With a long list of big names attending, the BAFTAs this year were at the Royal Albert Hall, with everyone that is anyone in attendance from Hollywood actors to British supermodels and more. For the red carpet looks, the theme of the night seemed to be velvet and gowns that were all about old-school glamour. There were a few stars that chose to wear Vivienne Westwood, and the looks were nothing short of fantastic.
Rachel Zegler In Vivienne Westwood's Majestic Blue
Westwood is notable for her corset work, and Rachel Zegler chose one of the designer’s most classic looks in an off-the-shoulder gown in blue satin that gave the red carpet some serious sartorial power. The American actress and singer may have made her debut in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, but 2022 is also considered the year in which Zegler enters A-list celebrity, and starting her ascent in a Vivienne Westwood creation will only propel her career.
Daisy Ridley Chooses Vivienne Westwood In Black
Debuting a new pixie cut that highlighted her cheekbones, Daisy Ridley also decided to wear Vivienne Westwood, opting for a sweeping gown from the designer in black. The off-the-shoulder gown featured a velvet bodice and a layered tulle skirt for a brilliant romantic touch. To accessorize, Ridley chose stud earrings, an emerald pendant, gold and diamond rings, and suede, pointed-toe stiletto heels.
Vivienne Westwood Iconic Style Remains A Coveted Commodity
For several decades, Vivienne Westwood has been one of the perennial leaders in the fashion industry and her recent collections have cemented her as a visionary in the industry that always presents something new and innovative into the mix. With a mantra that stresses sustainability in fashion, Westwood and her team are heralded for sourcing fabrics and materials from trustworthy companies committed to eco-friendly practices. What the Vivienne Westwood brand has proven is that great fashion is still possible even while incorporating new manufacturing techniques.