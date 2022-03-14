Rachel Zegler Impresses In Off-Shoulder Vivienne Westwood At BAFTAs

For several decades, Vivienne Westwood has been one of the perennial leaders in the fashion industry and her recent collections have cemented her as a visionary in the industry that always presents something new and innovative into the mix. With a mantra that stresses sustainability in fashion, Westwood and her team are heralded for sourcing fabrics and materials from trustworthy companies committed to eco-friendly practices. What the Vivienne Westwood brand has proven is that great fashion is still possible even while incorporating new manufacturing techniques.