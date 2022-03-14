Amber Heard Reveals How She Got Toned Abs

Amber Heard is an actress who has appeared in films and on television in the United States. She earned her first starring role in the 2006 horror picture All the Boys Love Mandy Lane after appearing in a string of tiny roles.

Amber is popularly known for her role in the movie Aquaman and went through rigorous training to get ready to play her character.

When Amber is not working or having fun, she indulges in regular fitness training though they are not as rigorous as when she is preparing for a movie.

The American star actress is incredibly stunning, thanks to her amazing body, which she maintains. Continue reading to know how she does so.