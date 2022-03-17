Anna Kendrick In Thigh-Skimming Minidress Enjoys Bedtime

Geri Green

Anna Kendrick has been delighting in 20.1 million Instagram followers with a leggy snap while curling up on her bed. The Love Life actress was all pins in a polka-dot minidress before the pandemic was news - posting in late 2019, the 36-year-old went for a cozy daytime snap, also joking about wanting to "paint" the town black.

Anna is adored for her sense of humor, from saying she "grew" 10 inches in quarantine thanks to high heels, to her recent "way too fancy" post, seeing her in a sheer corset dress. Check it out below.

Cozy Bed Shot

Scroll for the photo. It showed the brunette all cute and innocent as she was photographed chilling out in an ordinary-looking bedroom. Lying on a white and red-piped bed set and backed by comfy pillows, the actress posed amid white-painted brick walls featuring a sconce - eyes may well have been on Anna herself, though, as she rocked a super-cute and leggy minidress in spotted blue and white.

The unfussy snap came with a humorous caption as Kendrick wrote: "Get back in town, I want to paint it black."

Over 300,000 likes have been left. Of course, Anna has been raking in plenty more with her humorous pandemic captions. In 2020, and while posing in a leggy sundress and high heels on an outdoor terrace, the Pitch Perfect alum wrote: "Virtual press got me all dressed up with nowhere to go 🏠💻."

Anna has also been opening up over COVID, from detailing her love of vegan bars and varied exercise to trying to inject more "silliness" into her life. In 2021, she spoke to Shape, dishing all there is to know.

Peanut Butter Bar Drama

Clearly, Anna is driven. Particularly, when it comes to a food item that's running low on stock.

"If I don't eat within five minutes of waking up, I will tear your face off. Honestly, that's the reason I get out of bed. I always eat the same thing: a vegan Pure Organic Ancient Grain peanut butter bar," she revealed, adding: "But they discontinued it. I have a stockpile of them, and it's dwindling. I know it isn't the end of the world, but this bar has been such a part of my daily routine for so long that I'm feeling very unmoored."

Reveals Favorite Food

The super-fit star then detailed her one favorite dish - and she shares it with 41-year-old Jessica Simpson. "My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Carbs and dairy—that's the kind of life I'm all about. And I definitely do like sweets," she added.

