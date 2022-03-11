Jennifer Aniston Loves Training Abs

While Jennifer is a fan and a proud spokesperson for Vital Proteins, she also has many nutrition rules that she follows. In an interview with Radio Times, she shared that she follows the 16:8 intermittent fasting method. This means she gives herself an eight-hour window to consume food and sticks to juices, water, and black coffee in the eight hours before and after that window. She told the publication: "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours. Fortunately, your sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10 am."

When she eats, she goes for healthy fats, keeps carbs low, eats as many organic fruits as she can, and minimizes her sugar intake as much as possible. One of her staples, however, is egg whites. She told Elle: "I crack them into a bowl, and I'll add a white or two into that and pour it all into the pan to get more protein sans too much yolkage," she said. "I'll have that with avocado toast sprinkled with olive oil, salt and pepper... or oatmeal with egg whites whipped into it right at the end. It kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious."