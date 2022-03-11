Jennifer Aniston is one of America's sweethearts. Whether it be for her long history of characters we loved, or the body goals we admire, there's much to look at to Jennifer Aniston to gush over. However, now in her fifties, the actress has acquired many fitness and wellness tips that can help anyone better their overall health and fitness. Here are just a few.
Jennifer Aniston Loves Training Abs
Find what works for you.
Jennifer has been an avid fan of yoga, pilates, and spin classes. She's even had the same yoga and spin teacher for over fifteen years. Mandy Ingber, her teacher, shared in an interview with Healthista that she works out with clients daily and, if anything, works out a minimum of five days a week with them.
"With Jennifer Aniston, I would do 30 minutes of spinning, 40 minutes of yoga, incorporating some of my 'hybrid' yoga poses paired with a toning exercise. We would do some power yoga, vinyasa flow, and then some yin yoga stretching, and then finish with the infrared sauna."
Keep getting better at your favorite workout.
Mandy also revealed that Jennifer had taken a true passion for yoga. She mentioned in the interview that Jennifer loves "like tree, half-moon pose and warrior III. She also likes to plank as well, because plank will work with the abs or the forearm plank, so any variation on the plank or the forearm plank."
Create your best nutrition plan.
While Jennifer is a fan and a proud spokesperson for Vital Proteins, she also has many nutrition rules that she follows. In an interview with Radio Times, she shared that she follows the 16:8 intermittent fasting method. This means she gives herself an eight-hour window to consume food and sticks to juices, water, and black coffee in the eight hours before and after that window. She told the publication: "I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours. Fortunately, your sleeping hours are counted as part of the fasting period. You just have to delay breakfast until 10 am."
When she eats, she goes for healthy fats, keeps carbs low, eats as many organic fruits as she can, and minimizes her sugar intake as much as possible. One of her staples, however, is egg whites. She told Elle: "I crack them into a bowl, and I'll add a white or two into that and pour it all into the pan to get more protein sans too much yolkage," she said. "I'll have that with avocado toast sprinkled with olive oil, salt and pepper... or oatmeal with egg whites whipped into it right at the end. It kind of gives it this fluffy texture that's delicious."
Don't forget about your wellness.
Although Jennifer keeps her favorite workouts as part of her routine, she is not afraid to switch it up with classes that include exercises such as boxing. However, at the core of it, she focuses on her wellness. She always includes time for self-care to keep her mental health in check. Her morning routine includes mediation and working on her gratitude list.
Stay Consistent
Jennifer is consistent with her healthy lifestyle. She told InStyle magazine: "I take 8lb [3.6kg] weights with me whenever I'm staying in a hotel. It's always good to do arm exercises when you're watching television or talking on the phone. I also love to stretch before I go to bed, and usually throw in a couple of sit-ups."